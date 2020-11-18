Arjun Kapoor Adores Lady Love Malaika Arora As He Asks Fans To 'check Her Out'

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. In the picture, Malaika Arora is seen looking backwards as she is captured candidly by her beau Arjun Kapoor. She is seen wearing a checkered print blazer and donning a messy bun in the picture. Arjun shared the picture by writing ‘Check her out’. Malaika Arora is spending time in Dharamshala with beau Arjun Kapoor and BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read| Malaika Arora shares vacation pic with Kareena & Taimur, calls it 'Mountain bliss'

Malaika Arora's photo with Taimur and Kareena

On November 17, Tuesday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also penned a sweet caption for the mother-son pair. She wrote, "Mountain bliss ♥ï¸Â #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala". Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram post.

In this Instagram post, Malaika Arora can be seen gazing at Taimur Ali Khan as the little munchkin sat on his mother's lap. Kareena Kapoor Khan posed smiling at the camera. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' dancer sported a checkered jacket clubbed with white turtle neck tee. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black zipper and track pants.

She accessorised her travel look with a huge framed pentagon sunglasses.Taimur Ali Khan also gave fashion goals. He donned a grey sweatshirt that had USA's flag design with simple black pants. In the background, one can see a splendid view of the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. This picture was clicked at Illiterati Books & Coffee, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor shares picture from his vanity van; gives a quirky caption

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun & Malaika in Dharamshala

Kareena Kapoor Khan flew to Dharamshala with son Taimur Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan, as the latter was busy filming his upcoming movie, Bhoot Police. Malaika Arora also accompanied Kareena Kapoor to Dharamshala as her beau Arjun Kapoor is also a part of Bhoot Police. Recently, a video went viral on social media, wherein Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala. In the video, Taimur Ali Khan is seen saying something loudly as he is captured by the locals.

Also Read| Malaika Arora shows us how to beat the Monday blues, but bestie Rahul has other ideas

Also Read| 'I feel blessed': Arjun Kapoor to celebrate Diwali with 'Bhoot Police' cast in Dalhousie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.