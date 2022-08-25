Malaika Arora never ceases to amaze fans with her fashion choices, be it her airport looks or any other star-studded event. The diva was recently seen in an oversized shirt and shorts as she dropped off her son Arhaan Khan at the airport. Accompanying the mother-son was their furry friend Casper.

In pictures and videos surfacing on social media, one can see Malaika turning heads in the simple yet stylish outfit, with statement sneakers and a sling bag. For the unversed, Malaika's 19-year-old son is currently enrolled in a university abroad.

Malaika Arora nails the casual look as she drops son Arhaan Khan at the airport

In pictures shared on social media, Malaika is seen in a striped shirt and matching shorts, with a white sling bag and complementing sneakers to accentuate her look. Her pet Casper also looked adorable as it stepped out with the celebrity. Other glimpses show Malaika and Arhaan sharing a tight hug before the latter jetted off. Take a look.

Arhaan departed for the US a year ago, with Malaika then penning a heartfelt note about embarking on a 'new and unchartered' journey. Sharing a throwback photo of herself and her son on Instagram, Malaika mentioned, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already. #allmine#myminime."

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, she also expressed sadness about being away from Arhaan and how she was coping with it. Malaika said that being away from her son is “definitely difficult” and she does not think she can ever get used to it.

Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the duo's sweet gestures for each other often grabs attention. She recently attended the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) India Couture Week 2022 to cheer for Arjun, who walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal.

(IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA)