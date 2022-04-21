Malaika Arora On Age Gap Between Her And Arjun; 'Mom Told Me To Live Life On My Terms'

Famous B-town couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who is often spotted together either in the city or on some vacation, had made their relationship official after the latter wished birthday to the 2 States actor with an adorable Instagram post. The couple is often subjected to online trolling and criticism for their 12 years of age difference.

Recently, the Chhaiya Chhaiya fame opened up about the same as she said that women must have a life after a breakup or a divorce.

Malaika Arora breaks silence on her 12-year age gap with Arjun Kapoor

In a chat with HELLO! India, Malaika Arora opened up on dating after divorce. She said that there is a 'misogynist approach' to females dating younger men, adding that it is often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man. Asserting that she follows her mother's teachings, Malaika said, "I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent."

Earlier, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor also broke silence on the same. The Gunday actor had said that it hurts you temporarily and then you put perspective by realising that you’re strong enough to face so much more than nameless, faceless people on social media spewing hate. He further added, "You’ve to let them be. I guess there’s so much relevance to Malaika and my relationship that everybody wants to have a say, have an opinion and you can only take that as a compliment that everyone likes talking about us!"

Malaika opens up about her car accident

Malaika even opened up about her unfortunate car accident. She told the Mid-Day, "t's not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn't go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it."

