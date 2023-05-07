Malaika Arora Relishes Sindhi Kadhi And Rice As She Unwinds On Sunday

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her Sunday food fest with her fans and followers. Malaika was seen sharing photos of her breakfast, lunch and mid-morning snacks as she enjoyed her Sunday. She also revealed the name of the dish which makes her a "happy gurl".

Malaika's healthy Sunday breakfast



Malaika seemed to be unwinding from a big banner event that she had attended the previous night. The health and fitness enthusiast started her morning by making healthy choices with a stack of protein pancakes. Malaika satisfied her sweet tooth by garnishing her pancake breakfast with some fresh blueberries and a generous drizzle of maple syrup. The actress also made a slow-motion video of her pouring the maple syrup on to her stack of pancakes.

Malaika's mid-morning snack



Later on in the day, Malaika shared an image of her mid-morning snack featuring a sunny-side-up placed on a piece of toast. The egg was garnished with some chives and carried a healthy drizzle of some chilli oil. The actress also tagged the Instagram handle of the bakery from where she purchases the condiment, calling it "the best chilli oil".

Malaika's sumptuous lunch



Malaika's Sunday lunch began with a full bowl of fried papads, an image of which she put up on her Instagram stories. The image was posted with the caption "#ykiyk". Malaika also had her Sunday lunch with a side of these fried papads.



Malaika's actual lunch featured a bowl of Sindhi kadhi which she had with some rice. A smaller bowl of papads could be seen along side the bowl full of kadhi-chawal. Malaika's caption for this image revealed how Sindhi kadhi is the dish that makes her "a happy gurl". Her brief caption for the story read, "Sindhi kadhi and papad ... am a happy gurl".

Malaika Arora recently featured in her very own reality show, Moving In With Malaika. The show revolved around her day-to-day dealings as a working mother in the film industry. Malaika also regularly makes headlines for her appearances with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

