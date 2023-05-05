Malaika Arora Is A Backstreet Boys Fangirl, Spotted Grooving At Mumbai Concert

Malaika Arora recently took to social media to share glimpses from the Backstreet Boys concert at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens. She posted several clips from the concert on her Instagram stories. Malaika appeared to be enjoying the concert in full spirits, as the former boy band sang their classics that made the attendees nostalgic and got them grooving.

In one video, Malaika moved to the tunes of the hit track. She was concert-ready in a black gunji and shorts. She wrote over the clip, “Full nostalgia”. In another video, the Backstreet Boys played their popular song I Want It That Way, and Malaika sang along, “Tell me why? Ain’t nothing but a heartbreak”. Check out the videos below.

Celebrities attend Backstreet Boys Mumbai concert

Several celebrities were in attendance at the Backstreet Boys Mumbai concert. The show was essentially a return for the pop band in the country as they last performed in India 13 years ago. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Prakriti Kakkar, Sukriti Kakkar, Varun Sharma and Diana Penty attended the concert.

Moreover, the Backstreet Boys kickstarted their performance with I Wanna Be With You. They followed up with some of their biggest hits including Don't Want You Back, The Call, Drowning, I Want It That Way and more. Backstreet Boys even greeted the crowd in Hindi and said that the next time they will try to perform in more than two cities in the country.

More about Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for her hit songs Chaiya Chaiya, Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui and Hello Hello. She has been the judge of reality dance shows such as India’s Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. Moreover, she has been one of the judges on Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Got Talent. She last appeared on the reality show Moving In With Malaika. She fronts her own yoga studio, a food-delivery platform and an apparel brand.