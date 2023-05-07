Malaika Arora Says She Looks 'best' Next To Her Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor always manage to set major couple goals. Speaking of which, the actress through her Instagram Stories re-shared a picture shared by Arjun and dropped a sweet message for her boyfriend. In the image, Arjun is looking at Malaika, who is standing next to him in a red ensemble. Sharing the post, she wrote, "N (and) I look best next to you..."

A while ago, Malaika re-shared Arjun's post on her Instagram Stories in which we can see the 2 States actor flashing his million-dollar smile. In the caption, she wrote, "A smile looks best on you". Check out the posts below.

Inside Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Europe diaries

Last month, the couple jetted off to Europe on vacation and kept their fans updated by sharing adorable pictures. A few days ago, Arjun shared a photo dump on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Randomness April 2023. Berlin - Salzburg - Frankfurt. #photodump #throwback." From adorable couple pictures to breathtaking views, the album screams loud and clear that the couple had a blast. Not to miss a picture of his father, Boney Kapoor, enjoying the meal.

Soon after Kuttey actor shared the post, his sister Janhvi Kapoor commented, "I thought papa was sticking to his diet." His girlfriend Malaika wrote, "Pics," followed by heart emoticons. Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a while now.



Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies

Earlier this year, the actor was seen in Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Both movies are expected to release this year.

Malaika Arora's professional life

Malaika's Moving in With Malaika is currently being streamed on an OTT platform. Meanwhile, she was last seen in the song Aap Jaisa Koi from Ayushmann Khurrana's movie An Action Hero.

