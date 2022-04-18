Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are quite vocal about their love, the two are often spotted together on numerous occasions. The duo are constant in treating fans with love-filled pictures. Their mushy social media posts leave netizens' in awe of the couple.

Malaika Arora, after her injury, made her first public appearance on Saturday at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding bash. Recently, one of the fan pages shared a collage of the duo arriving at the star-studded reception.

Malaika Arora shares a fanmade collage from Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Reception

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt organised their wedding reception that was attended by many well-known faces of the entertainment industry. Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Neetu Singh, and many others were spotted at the newlyweds’ house. Malaika Arora too graced the function and arrived at the venue with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. For the party Malaika opted for a pink outfit, Arjun on the other hand was seen wearing formals.

Several pictures of the couples arriving at the venue in their cars are going viral on the internet, but one fan-made collage caught Malaika's attention. The actor reshared it on her Instagram story with a heart emoticon. Along with the picture, the fan page also penned a note that read, "Malaika-e-Arjun are straight-up coupling goals." Tagging Malaika, the page further wrote, "Looking beautiful Malla on your first night out in weeks." Here take a look at the pic-

For the unversed, Initially, both Malaika and Arjun kept their love life away from the limelight. The duo neither confirmed nor denied their entanglement for a long time. But finally, with time they made their relationship official.

Malaika Arora pens a long note post her accident

A few days back, Malaika took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note talking about her accident. She wrote “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff.” Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor