Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post About 'change' Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making headlines for their alleged breakup. The reports of their split have been doing rounds for quite some time, but neither has commented on the matter. On August 26, Malaika took to her Instagram to share a cryptic post amid the rumours of their split.

3 things you need to know

Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019.

The actors have an age difference of 12 years.

Arjun was also liked with social media influencer Kusha Kapila but the latter quashed their dating rumours.

Have Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways?

On August 25, Malaika took to her Instagram stories to share a message with her followers. The actress posted a quote on her Instagram stories that talked about change and not dwelling on the past. The note read, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

(Malaika Arora shares a cryptic note on August 25 | Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Has Malaika Arora unfollowed Arjun Kapoor’s family members on social media?

Amid the rumours of their breakup, Malaika Arora has unfollowed several members of Arjun’s family on Instagram. The actress has unfollowed his sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Additionally, she has also stopped following Anil Kapoor and Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor. Interestingly, the actress still follows Arjun and he follows her too.

(Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went on a European vacation together | Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

What sparked breakup rumours?

(Arjun Kapoor on a solo vacation | Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Reports of the couple’s separation first started doing rounds when the Ishaqzaade actor went on a weekend getaway all by himself. He took to his Instagram handle and sharde pictures from his solo holiday, which led to the speculation about his split with Malaika Arora. At the same time, Malaika travelled to Goa for a work trip. The couple is yet to address their breakup rumours, but Malaika’s latest post hints at trouble in their paradise.