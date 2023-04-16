Malaika Arora Shares More Photos From 'liftie Series' With Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are making the most of their Berlin vacation. Earlier in the day, Malaika shared a set of “lifties" on her Instagram handle. The three photos were clicked at the same spot, inside an elevator as the couple struck a pose for the camera, looking at the mirror.

In one of the shared images, Malaika was dressed in an all-white ensemble. Arjun donned a black outfit with a grey T-shirt. Another one featured Malaika in an overcoat. The third picture showed the Kuttey actor in an black jacket and a beanie. Malaika stepped out in a thick blue oversized sweater. She captioned it with, “My Liftie series…. #berlin🇩🇪 @arjunkapoor.” Check out the post here:

Earlier on Saturday, Arjun shared a set of solo pictures of himself clicked by Malaika. In the images, the actor could be seen posing with an umbrella on the streets of Berlin. He wore an all-black ensemble featuring a T-shirt, black, trousers and an oversized jacket. The actor gave the credits of looking good to his girlfriend Malaika. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine !!! @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while. A few years ago, the pair made the decision to go public with their relationship. Ever since they made their relationship Instagram official, they often shower affection on each other on social media. One of the episodes of Malaika's television show Moving In With Malaika featured a conversation about her longtime partner.

She said, "We have talked about us. You have to talk to your partner about these things. I think I'm a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. I'm extremely happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don't care what the world thinks about it."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy Kuttey alongside Tabu, Radhika Madan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Additionally, he also has an action thriller coming up, with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is titled The Lady Killer and it is expected to release in cinema halls later this year.