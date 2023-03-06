Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's Bheed Captures Migrant Workers' Long Walk Amid Lockdown

The makers recently shared a teaser of the much-anticipated film Bheed, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. The movie will be released in black-and-white. The clip introduced the lead actors struggling during the nationwide lockdown that happened in 2020 after the first wave of COVID-19 struck. It also showed the viewers how workers had to travel miles on foot to reach their villages.

Recently, Rajkummar shared the teaser of the movie Bheed on his social media handle and captioned it, "A crisis that created borders within the country and its people.Teaser Out Now! Witness the invisible story of #Bheed, releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023." As the video opened, we heard the Stree actor's voice in the backdrop saying, "Hum sahar gaye kyunki yaha pe koi intjaam nahi tha, sahar se wapis aaye kyunki waha koi intjaam nahi tha. Garib aadmi ke liye kabhi intjaam hi nahi hua. Hum se anyaay hua hai, raasta bhi hum hi nikalenge."

The video shared a glimpse of other actors in the movie like Ashutosh Rana as a police officer, Bhumi Pednekar as a medical expert, Dia Mirza as a woman having a mental breakdown, Kritika Kamra as a reporter and Pankaj Kapur among others.

More about Bheed

Director Anubhav Sinha directed film will be a black and white release. It will depict how the colours faded from the lives of those who suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bheed movie will depict the hard-hitting reality of how border lines were drawn in the country at that time.

After the teaser, fans are waiting for the Bheed trailer to come out on March 9 as it will help the viewers get a closer look at the movie. It will be released on March 24, which will mark three years to India's lockdown.