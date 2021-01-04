Malaika Arora Shares 'move Of The Week' To Kickstart 2021, Explains Yoga Pose

Malaika Arora kickstarted her new year with an 'unwavering commitment' as she introduced a 'move of the week'. Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share a picture where she is seen doing Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana (Extended Hand to Big Toe Pose) in a swimming pool.

How does it help? This pose strengthens and stretches the legs and ankles. It challenges and improves your sense of balance, enhancing your focus and concentration. Malaika urged her fans to attempt the yoga aasan and gave instructions to do the same. She also warned people suffering from an injury of the hip, ankle, back, knee or shoulder to refrain from practising this pose.

Here's how to do it:



1. Stand-up straight with legs together.

2. Bring your left knee towards your belly.

3. Hold the big toe of the left leg with the left hand.

4. Inhale, extend your leg to the side shoulder level.

5. Maintain the balance on the right leg.

6. Lift your right hand up. Keep both your knees straight and look forward.

7. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release.

'It's a new dawn': Malaika Arora shares adorable pic with Arjun to extend New Year wishes

On the professional front

Malaika is popular for her dance moves as she has featured in some of the superhit songs. Her songs have instantly become a party anthem. Her most popular number till date is Chaiyya Chaiyaa from the movie Dil Se. It has over 122 million views on YouTube. The track features her dancing on top of a train. Some of her other popular songs are Munni Badnaam Hui which has 78 million views on YouTube, Anarkali Disco Chali which has 77 million views on YouTube and Rangilo Maaro Dholna from the movie Pyaar Ke Geet which has over 58 million views on YouTube.

She has also appeared a judge on several reality shows as well. She appeared as a judge on the dance shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also was a judge on the MTV's show MTV Supermodel of the Year.

Arjun Kapoor shares clip of scrumptious lunch that Malaika Arora cooked for him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.