'It's A New Dawn': Malaika Arora Shares Adorable Pic With Arjun To Extend New Year Wishes

Several Bollywood stars are painting social media colorful with their celebratory posts where they can be seen ringing in the year with their loved ones. Actress Malaika Arora who is in Goa these days with her family and beau Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a love-decked picture with Arjun to wish fans on the first day of 2021.

Malaika's New Year picture with Arjun

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a shimmery silver pantsuit with a bun while Arjun is seen wearing a stripped colorful shirt with jeans. In the pictures, the two can be seen wrapping their arms around each other. While captioning the post, she wrote, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021.". The couple is staying at Malaika's sister Amrita Arora's beach house in Goa.

On December 30, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures from her vacation in Goa. Wearing a stunning green co-ord, Malaika was seen wearing an ‘M’ pendant, posing next to some plants at sister Amrita Arora's vacation home. Malaika's friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented by dropping two kissing cats emojis.

Apart from Malaika, on the last day of 2020, Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to reflect back on the year and entering the new year with new hopes and dreams. He wrote, "It’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better..." (sic) Last month, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in Dharamshala with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The two couples were spotted exploring the hills in their free time. They also paid a visit to one of the most popular cafes in Dharamshala.

