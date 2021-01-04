Arjun Kapoor Shares Clip Of Scrumptious Lunch That Malaika Arora Cooked For Him

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a glimpse of the scrumptious lunch actor Malaika Arora cooked for him on Sunday. Yesterday, the Panipat actor posted about Malaika's culinary skills by sharing a video on his Instagram Stories as she cooked an elaborate meal for him. Along with relishing his Sunday lunch, Arjun decided to commend Malaika's efforts by boasting about it on Instagram.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Goa Holiday With Arjun Kapoor & Amrita Arora Was Indeed Blissful; See Pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora enjoy their Sunday lunch together

After spending some quality time ahead of welcoming 2021 on a getaway in Goa and celebrating New Year's Eve together, celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have now given fans a sneak-peek into their lunch date on Instagram. On January 3, 2020, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of the appetizing meal Malaika cooked for him on Sunday.

Sharing the video clip to flaunt the mouth-watering cuisine made by Malaika, the 35-year-old wrote, "When she cooks for you on Sunday". Soon, his 47-year-old girlfriend too reposted the video on her Instagram handle.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Story below:

Also Read | 'It's A New Dawn': Malaika Arora Shares Adorable Pic With Arjun To Extend New Year Wishes

After welcoming 2021 with their family and close friends in Goa, the love birds continue to enjoy their vacation and have also been shelling out major vacay goals by sharing pictures and videos from their extravagant stay at a beach house in Goa. On January 1, 2020, Malaika Arora shared an aww-dorable picture from her New Year diaries with beau Arjun Kapoor and penned a sweet note about being 'eternally grateful' as welcomed entered 2021 together. In the picture shared by her, boyfriend Arjun looked nothing less than suave in a multi-coloured printed shirt with black pants while she looked like a million bucks in a silver shimmery pantsuit.

Sharing the photograph on her Instagram handle, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl wrote, "It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful (sic)". Soon after it was posted on Instagram, Malaika's post was quick to catch everyone's attention on social media and fans of the couple couldn't stop gushing about the photograph in the comment section of the post.

Also Read | 'Love And Hope From Us': Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Extend New Year Wishes

Take a look:

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For His Dear Sister Anshula Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.