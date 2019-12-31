Malaika Arora Slays In A Native American Hat, THIS Actress Asks, 'Where's Photo Credit?'

While many celebrities are enjoying their winter holiday amidst the snow-capped mountains, Malaika Arora chose to hit the beach city. The actress along with Amrita Arora and other friends are in Goa currently, all set to bring in the New Years with a bang. Malaika's sister Amrita took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from their holiday and it looks like absolute fun.

Malaika totally nailed the look by wearing a native American hat with a crop top and gold pants. But what caught everyone's attention was actress Kim Sharma's comment on the picture. The actress accompanied the Arora gang on their Goa holiday and wrote: "Where's the photo credit?". Meanwhile, fans also await Arjun Kapoor to join this super fun gang for New Years'.

On the professional front

Malaika Arora was last seen in Hello Hello in Pataakha, the film that was helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. For those unaware, the actress has also done a couple of stints on television and is currently the host and judge of India's Next Top Model. Apart from that, she has also panelled India's Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher.

On the personal front

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's relationship has been the talk of the town since the two made it official. Will they be getting married soon? Malaika in a conversation with an entertainment channel said, "In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now."

