Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Spotted At Former's Residence For Christmas Celebrations

Just like everyone in B-town, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, tinsel town's latest love birds were papped at the former's residence for Christmas celebrations! In a series of pictures that surfaced on the internet, the duo can be seen taking the fashion quotient up a notch this holiday season. While Malaika Arora wore a stylish royal blue romper, Arjun Kapoor was seen sporting casuals, along with dapper sunglasses to complete his look.

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor spotted

While Malaika Arora has been spotted at a series of Christmas bashes, with Kareena Kapoor Khan's being the latest, this seems to Arjun Kapoor's first-holiday celebration! Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The period historical drama, however, gained extreme mixed reactions from fans and netizens and thus tanked at the box office. Trade analysts claimed that overall the film that was made on a rather high budget was able to rake just 47.31 crores worldwide. Box office India figures showed a drastic fall in numbers in the second week. While the Arjun Kapoor starrer made a total of 25.68 crores on Week 1, it made just 6.28 crores on Week 2.

#Panipat gets quite well jumps...



Week 1 - 25.68 cr

Week 2 - 6.28 cr

[Week 3] Fri 11 lakhs, Sat 23 lakhs, Sun 32 lakhs



Total: 32.62 cr



Verdict - Disaster — BOX OFFICE INDIA (@Box_officeIndia) December 23, 2019

As for Malaika Arora Khan, she was last seen in Hello Hello in Pataakha, the film that was helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. For those unaware, the actress has also done a couple of stints on television and is currently the host and judge of India's Next Top Model. Apart from that, she has also paneled India's Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher.

