Malaika Arora Has Sweet Birthday Message For Anshula, Arjun Kapoor Reminisces First Memory

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula turned 29 in grand style as she rang in her birthday with her family. Apart from her brother, her half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and their father Boney Kapoor ensured that there was something special as the clock ticked midnight. The pictures and videos of Anshula cutting the cake and celebrating had gone viral.

Another important member associated with the family, Arjun’s rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora, was not spotted at the celebrations. However, Malaika conveyed her wishes to Anshula with a lovely message for her birthday. Sharing a cute snap of the star kid enjoying a moment with a puppy, she sent across her ‘love and hugs.’

Here's the post

Anshula had earlier stated that discussing with her brother about Malaika was something ‘awkward’ for her. She had then cited their six-year age difference and him being a ‘parental figure’ to not feel comfortable about the discussions.

While Malaika's message was short and sweet, Arjun had an extremely emotional wish for his younger sister. The Ishaqzaade actor shared his first memory of Anshula, holding her in his arms for the first time. Arjun is seen looking delightedly as the nurse placed Anshula into his arms.

He captioned the post, Taking care of each other since 29th December 1990 !!! I got your back & you got mine.Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor have a @fankindofficial kinda year !!! Loved you from the first time I held you...” (sic)

Here's the post

While Arjun and Janhvi have entered the film industry and Khushi is also gearing up for her debut, Anshula had clarified that she has no plans to venture into Bollywood. Not just acting, she has no plans to try her hand at production or writing.

