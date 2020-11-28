Malaika Arora Thinks Amrita Giving 'serious Diana Vibe' As She Shares Throwback Picture

Malaika Arora on Saturday took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of sister Amrita Arora giving some 'serious' Princess Diana 'vibe'. Diana’s iconic 1980’s hairstyle was no exception. Diana wore it short with lots of layer and Amrita Arora sure resembles her in the picture shared by Malaika.

Dressed in a black tube top, Amrita is seen carrying short layered fringed hair in the throwback picture. Diana died aged 36 in a 1997 car crash.

Kareena Kapoor misses BFF Amrita Arora who is enjoying is Goa; calls her 'Queen of Goa'

Prince William opens up about mother Princess Diana in new documentary

Britain’s Prince William has revealed that becoming a father for the first time six years ago brought back painful emotions he felt following his mother Princess Diana’s death over 22 years ago.

The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who has three children with wife Kate Middleton, said feelings from a "traumatic" event can resurface when becoming a parent in a new BBC documentary on mental health to be broadcast next Thursday.

"Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” says the second in line to the British throne.

Thanksgiving 2020: Malaika Arora pens note while expressing gratitude to friends & family

"I think when you've been through something traumatic in life – and that is like you say your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger – your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it's a very different phase of life. And there's no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming," he said.

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, when William was 15 years old. He is now father to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, and opened up in the documentary ‘Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health’ about how he and wife Kate support one another during those difficult times.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.