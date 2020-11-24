Kareena Kapoor Misses BFF Amrita Arora Who Is Enjoying Is Goa; Calls Her 'Queen Of Goa'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram on Monday, November 23, 2020, to share a major missing post for her best friend Amrita Arora. Actor Amrita Arora is currently spending some quality time with her loved ones in Goa but seems like BFF Kareena is already missing her absence. The actor went on to share a sweet picture of Amrita and also penned a sweet note. And, in return, Amrita Arora reacted to Kareena’s post and replied on the same.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a major missing post for her dear friend Amrita and also penned a sweet note. In the post, Amrita is seen posing for a picture and is wearing a cute floral headband. She is also seen wearing a green outfit and opted for minimal makeup.

Along with the post, Kareena went on to tell her BFF how much she is missing her. The actor asked Amrita to ‘come back’ soon to Mumbai. Apart from that she also called her “The Queen of Goa”. The actor also shared some happy emojis with the post.

As Kareena shared the post online, Amrita was quick enough to comment on all things nice on the post. Re-sharing the post on her wall, the actor wrote, “I’m clearly being missed” and added much red heart emojis. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is 'blown' By Anya Taylor-Joy's Series 'The Queen's Bandit'

This is not the first time, Kareena has been sharing pictures of her best friend on her social media handle. Earlier to this post, the actor often goes on giving glimpses of her girl gang that consists of Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor. Take a look at their recent picture below.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Extend B'day Wishes To BFF Mallika Bhatt With Adorable Pics

The actor recently jetted off to Dharmshala to visit husband Saif Ali Khan, along with son Taimur Ali Khan and Malaika Arora. Kareena Kapoor has also been sharing a few glimpses of her getaway to Himachal. The actor also celebrated Diwali 2020 in the scenic Himachal Pradesh mountain. Kareena recently posted an adorable image of Taimur, where he can be seen holding in his hand a French fry. She also thanked "official photographer" Arjun Kapoor in the post for clicking on the image.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Uploads A Picture Of Taimur Receiving A Hug From His Spanish Teacher

Also read | Taimur Ali Khan Loudly Sings 'happy Birthday', Dad Saif Asks Him To 'sing Nicely'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.