Thanksgiving 2020: Malaika Arora Pens Note While Expressing Gratitude To Friends & Family

Though the year 2020 might have been difficult for many, yet actress Malaika Arora derived some positivity from it while penning her Thanksgiving note on social media. The actress took to Instagram and exteneded her gratitude for all the people in her life while appreciating the good things that has happened to her to date.

Malaika Arora pens thanksgiving note

To commemorate the special occasion of Thanksgiving, the actress shared a video montage that had pictures of her family, friends, and beau Arjun Kapoor. In the pictures, Malaika is seen posing with her parents and sister Amrita Arora. In one of the pictures, she is also seen hugging her son Arhaan. The video started off with a note that read: “I thought 2020 would be the year I got everything I wanted. Now I know 2020 is the year I appreciate what I have.” The video later shows several moments of the actress with her beau Arjun Kapoor along with her BFF’s Kareena Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Karisma Kapoor, and sister Amita Arora. There were certain candid shots of the actress with her furry friend Casper and her son Arhaan.

While captioning the post, Malaika penned a lengthy note and thanked everyone special in her life who has made her living worthwhile with their presence. The heartwarming note read: “Thanksgiving is one fine opportunity to shower your love and gratitude on the whole world. This Thanksgiving, that's exactly what the world needs... Love, kindness, and gratitude. While the entire mankind has suffered immeasurably this year, there still are things to be thankful about.”

Apart from this, the actress also took a moment to thank all the doctors and coronavirus warriors who have worked tirelessly amid the pandemic by rendering their services to society. “Thanks to our doctors and healthcare workers for their tireless efforts, thanks to our family and friends that stood by us like rocks in these testing times, thanks to our farmers who ensured we had food on our tables...and many many more. Only once you start to think about it, will you realize that despite 2020 being an unbearable year, there were plenty of important elements that made it more than bearable for us...they helped us survive it. And that's what matters. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone,” she concluded the post.

Meanwhile, the actress recently returned to Mumbai after spending some time time with Arjun Kapoor, BFF Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala. Arjun and Saif Ali Khan are shooting for their film Bhoot Police in the hill station. Malaika and Kareena flew to Dharamshala to spend Diwali with them.

