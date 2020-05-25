Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor And Other Bollywood Celebs Wish Eid Mubarak

As the country celebrates Eid, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish their fans for the same. Some posted pictures while some penned down messages and others took to their social media stories to wish everyone celebrating the festival. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Malaika Arora, take a look at the Eid wishes of Bollywood celebs.

Malaika Arora to Sonam Kapoor; Tinsel town extends wishes for Eid

Malaika Arora

Actor and dancer Malaika Arora took to her social media stories on Eid morning to wish her fans. She posted a simple picture that had an illustration of a mosque and a moon in the front. Written across the picture was "Eid Mubarak".

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora And Ananya Panday In Stunning Metallic Skirts; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to post a picture of herself all decked up in traditional wear. She is seen fashioning a cream coloured outfit with floral design and picked a heavily accessorised look. She wrote in the caption, "Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this year's trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan. Have a blessed Eid. ðŸŒŸðŸŒ™". [sic] She also took to her stories to share a still from her debut film Saawariya and wrote "Eid Mubarak" across the picture.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media stories to extend her wishes for the festival. She penned down a sweet note addressed to all of her followers across the globe. Wishing everyone, Chopra wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace, and happiness in these uncertain times".

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Or Sonam Kapoor, Who Pulled-off Pink Power-suit Better?

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media to share a video from one of her films. The actor is wearing a hijab and can be seen praying in the video. Taking to her caption to extend her wishes for the festival, Kapoor wrote, "Eid Mubarak ðŸŒ™ðŸ’œ". [sic]

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday took to her social media share a boomerang of her all dolled up in traditional wear and is sporting a nose pin. She seems to be sitting in a car in the video and simply puts her hand through her hair and flashes a half-smile for her fans. She wrote in her caption, "Eid Mubarak ðŸ¤—ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ˜‡ðŸŒ™ðŸŒŸ sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug â¤ï¸ #StayHome #StaySafe". [sic]

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Gives 'airy Kaftan' Feels In Bhaane Dress; See Photo

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'plays Dress Up' As 'English Tea Party' Guest With Niece, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.