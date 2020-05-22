Sonam Kapoor Gives 'airy Kaftan' Feels In Bhaane Dress; See Photo

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. She makes heads turn with her voguish attires and looks. Recently, Kapoor took to social media and posted a picture of herself in a classic white outfit.

Sonam Kapoor slayed in a white breezy boho-chic dress

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media and grabs eyeballs with her distinct style game. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a boho-chic white dress. As visible in the picture, the actor is gracefully posing in a sitting position. Kapoor is flaunting her splendid summer outfit featuring a rope belt tied sideways in a bow with sheer elegance.

Sonam Kapoor paired her summery maxi dress with traditional Kolhapuri sandals of a darker shade. She kept her long straightened hair loose with a middle partition. To round off the look, the actor opted for minimal makeup by opting for a nude lip shade and accessorized the outfit with statement earrings.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Kapoor tagged her husband Anand Ahuja crediting him for clicking the picture with utter perfection. Moreover, she tagged his clothing brand, Bhaane. Sonam Kapoor has created a series of three photos in the same outfit for her Instagram feed. She took to the photo-sharing platform and similar pictures in different poses.

Kapoor added a quirky caption for her second social media post. She has donned the same breezy dress and giving a candid pose for the Instagram-worthy photo. In the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Golden hour of the day in Bhaane…”.

Shortly after surprising her fans with the second photo, she dropped the third photo, which looks quite similar to the first one in the series. Alongside her photo, Sonam Kapoor has described her mood while posing in the heat. She wrote, “The only thing that makes me smile in this blistering heat is this @bhaane dress that’s chic but feels like an airy kaftaaan!”

However, this is not the first time Sonam Kapoor has opted for Bhaane's outfits. She has worn stylish ensembles from her husband, Anand Ahuja’s brand on various occasions. As of now, Sonam Kapoor is quarantining with him and shares insights from her life on different social media platforms.

