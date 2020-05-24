Priyanka Chopra Or Sonam Kapoor, Who Pulled-off Pink Power-suit Better?

Most of the celebrities are nowadays choosing popular brands and their trendy clothing, which at times lead to fashion face-offs between them. It is observed that since they do so, fans also love to watch them in different styles, flaunting the same outfit. Some like to give a touch of originality with a twist, while others keep it elegant and sporty. Whatever the preference, we always get some quirky and different styles to see from the popular Bollywood actors. One of the face-offs that have come up recently is between two beautiful divas in a pantsuit, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Both wore a stunning formal outfit which was similar but styled in a different way.

Sonam Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra, who wore pink pantsuit set better?

Firstly, we will talk about Priyanka Chopra who wore this formal outfit in dark pink colour. Priyanka Chopra wore wide comfy pants that ended below her ankles. Priyanka Chopra has always made sure that she makes heads turn with her amazing fashion appearances and this one is from her corporate style file. Priyanka Chopra’s hair was styled by portioning in the side with a sleek open hairstyle and hoop earrings. She complimented the fashionable look by giving it a stylish touch with a pink shade lipstick which matches her outfit. Priyanka Chopra's style and impeccable outfit evident her confident and amazing sense of fashion.

Next, we move on to Sonam Kapoor who picked on a light pink colour power suit somewhat similar to Priyanka Chopra’s outfit. Her dress was a pantsuit that had a wide comfy palazzo pant style and a blazer, which she styled differently from Priyanka Chopra. Sonam Kapoor’s attire was featured as a long over-all of the same colour dress with buttoned-up in the front. Her full-sleeve overall which was bottomed by ankle-length pants that came right above her ankles was styled with high heel boots in a velvet dark colour. Her hair was partitioned in the centre with the sleek open hairstyle. Her smokey eyes with dark lipstick look complimented her outfit completely. As the fans cannot stop themselves from gushing over this formal pink pantsuit look of Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, have a look at the picture and tell us who wore the pick formal wear better?

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor's hot pink power suit look-

Image courtesy: @indiaforumstyle

