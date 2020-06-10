Malaika Arora's Building In Mumbai's Bandra Sealed After Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's building in Mumbai's Bandra area — Tuscany Apartments — was sealed after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus. According to a report, the picture of the building with the banner saying 'Containment Zone' also surfaced on social media.

Malaika Arora has been under quarantine with son Arhaan and pet Casper since the lockdown began in March. In her regular updates about her life in quarantine, she has given her fans glimpses of her abode, cooking, Yoga, and throwbacks.

With 1015 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 9 till 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 50,878. A total of 904 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered to 22,942. Meanwhile, 58 persons passed away owing to COVID-19 in the day, propelling Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll to 1758. 47 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

Presently, there are 2,66,598 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,29,314 patients have been discharged while 7471 casualties have been reported. The Ministry of Health has deployed high-level multi-disciplinary Central teams to 15 states and Union Territories with more than 50 districts/municipal bodies that are witnessing a high caseload. The teams comprise two public health experts and a senior Joint Secretary level nodal officer for administrative handholding and improving governance. These teams are assisting the states and Union Territories in addressing challenges such as testing bottlenecks, high confirmation rates, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate etc.

