Malaika Arora's Halaasan Instruction Manual Is The Monday Motivation One Needs; See Pic

Bollywood actor, Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in the industry. She often posts pictures of complex yoga postures on Instagram. Recently, Malaika posted a picture of herself doing the Halaasan and also added the instructions and benefits of the posture in the caption.
On Malaika Arora's Instagram, the actor posted a picture of the yoga posture called Halaasan. She could be seen dressed in a royal blue workout outfit with her hair tied in a braid.
Adding a caption to the post, Malaika wrote, "Hey everyone.
I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts.".
Further in the caption, Malaika Arora added that she is back with her #malaikasmoveoftheweek. Then she added the instructions for how to perform the Halaasan yoga posture which was followed by the benefits of the posture. Check it out:
Netizens praised Malaika Arora for her Halaasan yoga. Comments such as "mindblowing" and "amazing" were dropped by netizens on the post. Take a look:
There are also a number of yoga postures which can be performed before Halaasan to prepare the body for this complex posture. These include Poorva Halasana or the preliminary plough pose, Sarvangasana and Setu Bandhasana. Similarly, there are some yoga postures which can be done post-Halaasan for added benefits like Bhujangasana and Pavanamuktasana.
