Malaika Arora Shares A Collage Of Pictures Depicting Her 'various Stages Of Lockdown'

Malaika Arora shared a collage of her selfies which shows several stages of her being in the lockdown. The starlet, yoga master and reality star is all about staying sane during the lockdown as per her caption. Malaika Arora's moods is most girls in the lockdown at the moment. Check out what the style diva shared on her Instagram earlier today.

The picture that Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram was clicked while she was home. The pictures depict her staying sane as per her caption on the same. In the pictures, Malaika Arora can be seen twirling and coiling her hair, making funny moustaches. In one out of the four collage pictures, Malaika can be seen laying on the bed or a sofa and clicking a selfie. Her no make-up look, hair safeguarded in a band and the T-back looks are most girls in quarantine right now. In another one of the pictures in the collage, she can be seen keeping her finger on her lip and pouting while laying down. She definitely is spending her time entertaining herself and her followers at the same time.

Check out the picture that Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram

Malaika Arora shared her picture on Instagram and wrote, “ My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane.” She is trying her best to stay indoors as per her caption. Malaika Arora fans were quick to pour in heart emoticons on the selfie collage. Some found the picture nice while some simply asked her to upload more frequently. Malaika Arora’s fans were definitely impressed with her selfie game with this picture.

Malaika Arora Khan has been inspiring many with her constant posts. She has been uploading photos and videos of her fitness routine which includes several dedicated sessions of yoga. Malaika has the funniest dialogues with pupper, furry friends Casper and Axel and glimpses of the same can be seen on her IG stories and pictures. Apart from that, Malaika Arora Khan has been a cheerleader for the corona warriors through her multiple posts.

Check out some of her lockdown pictures

