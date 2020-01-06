The Debate
Malang Trailer|Hilarious Memes On Dialogues, Action Sequences Tickle Twitter's Funny Bone

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are all set to star in the film, Malang. The makers released the trailer and within hours it paved the way to hilarious memes

Malang

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's much-awaited film, Malang finally dropped it's trailer today, and within hours social media was filled with hilarious posts and memes from the action-thriller. One famous dialogue, “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai", inspired several memes leaving fans and netizens laughing out loud! 

READ: 'Malang' Trailer: Mohit Suri’s Multi-starrer Thriller A Mix Of Killer Passion And Madness

Other dialogues that tickled Twitter's funny bone included, Anil Kapoor’s dialogue “Aaj ka andhera bohot gehra hone wala hai aur khamoshi kaanfaad (Tonight will be very dark and the silence will be deafening)”. Interestingly, Disha Patani's bikini, other than becoming a topic of discussion for being a rather sartorial fashion choice, became a popular meme on social media. Take a look below- 

Memes go viral 

Meanwhile, the trailer of Mohit Suri's Malang promises a thrilling ride from the romantic story between the characters, played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, into the nefarious world of narcotics and murders. The entry of the antagonist played by veteran actor Anil Kapoor gives the narrative a shocking turn and unleashes a world of corruption, revenge motives and more. 'Jaan lena' (killing or slaying) becomes the need of the hour as the trailer ends with each character's drive and reason to kill in this evidently high adrenaline action thriller.

READ: First Look: Anil Kapoor Says, 'Malang On My Birthday', Fans Call Him 'forever Young'

Watch the trailer of the film below- 

READ: Disha Patani-starrer Malang To Clash With Sara Ali Khan's Aaj Kal

READ: 'Together We Are Malang': Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Join 'Aashiqui 2' Duo Aditya Roy Kapur, Mohit Suri For A New Film

 

 

