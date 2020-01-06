'Malang' Trailer: Mohit Suri’s Multi-starrer Thriller A Mix Of Killer Passion And Madness

The official trailer of Malang has been released on Monday as the much-hyped romantic action film, directed by Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri, is gearing up for its theatrical release next month. The movie is set to feature an ensemble cast of actors- Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu- in a high adrenaline action-packed romantic story with thrilling twists.

The trailer stands true to the complete title of the film which reads 'Unleash the Madness' as viewers are taking through a plethora of colors as the exotic locations add to the thrill of the plot.

Watch the Malang trailer here:

The trailer of Mohit Suri's Malang promises a thrilling ride from the romantic story between the characters played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani to the nefarious world of narcotics and murders. The entry of the antagonist played by veteran actor Anil Kapoor gives the narrative a shocking turn and unleashes a world of corruption, revenge motives and more. 'Jaan lena' (killing or slaying) becomes the need of the hour as the trailer ends with each character's drive and reason to kill in this evidently high adrenaline action thriller.

Apart from the dialogues in the trailer, what stays with the viewers is the background score. The music of the track is captivating and adds to the plot of the trailer perfectly. Earlier on Monday, the makers and the cast of Malang shared the latest poster of the film through their social media with the caption “Sab Se Juda and Khud me Malang” adding fuel to the anticipation for the film.

Take a look:

About the film

Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. The film is slated to release in theaters on February 7, 2020.

