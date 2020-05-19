'Malang' Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, And Anil Kapoor, To Get A Sequel?

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang was released on Netflix on May 15. The film had a successful run at the box-office and is also ruling the OTT platform. Post the film's success, the makers have now confirmed that Malang will have a sequel. Read further ahead for more details:

Malang makers confirm working on a sequel

Producer Ankur Garg said that they are overwhelmed with the response Malang has received at the theatres and now on Netflix and are thankful for the audience. He revealed that while people are the film on the OTT platform, they are bringing Malang 2 on the charts. He added that Mohit Suri and Luv Ranjan are working on the sequel and that they will soon reveal more details.

Thrilled with the response that Malang has been receiving on the OTT platform, the makers are actively sharing updates about it. The film banner Luv Films took to their Twitter handle to reveal that the film is trending in the Top 10 category in 12 countries. A lot of celebrities are also taking to their social media to appreciate the film.

Director Mohit Suri also took to his social media to make the same announcement. He shared a video of which showed the film's trending position in various countries.

The romantic thriller also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film revolves around Advait who visits Goa and falls in love with a girl named Sara. The film runs on parallel timelines and years later, Advait is seen on a killing spree with cops Aghase and Michael chasing him through it.

Released in February 2020, the film had a successful run at the box-office and garnered over ₹84.50 crores. The film is also ruling Netflix after its virtual release. The Malang cast Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu had a virtual reunion just a few days ago.

Along with Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur also shared the screenshot of their virtual meetup on their social media. Sharing it on his Twitter handle, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Having a virtually #Malang Wednesday with #AdityaRoyKapur @kunalkemmu & @DishPatani". [sic] Sharing it on her Instagram, Disha Patani wrote, "Positive vibes only, quarantine reunion with my favourite boys”.

