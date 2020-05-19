Anil Kapoor And Sunita Kapoor Celebrate Their 36th Anniversary; See Adorable Pics

That Anil Kapoor shares an extremely close bond and is a doting husband to his wife Sunita Kapoor is known to all. Anil Kapoor often shares some beautiful pictures of his wife, Sunita Kapoor on his social media and never fails to shower praise on her. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor were said to be in an alleged relationship for over 10 years before they tied a knot in 1the year 1984. The couple is celebrating their 36th anniversary today and Sunita Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture along with a lovely anniversary message for her husband Anil Kapoor.

Sunita Kapoor had a beautiful anniversary wish for hubby Anil Kapoor on her social media

Sunita Kapoor took to her social media to share a gorgeous picture with her husband Anil Kapoor. However, it was Sunita Kapoor's beautiful anniversary message for Anil Kapoor which was extremely endearing to behold. Sunita went on to call, Anil Kapoor, 'her happy place' in the post. She also went on to declare her love for Anil Kapoor to be beyond the time.

The picture has a lovely couple striking a pose together. Mr. India actor is looking dapper in a white shirt which he has paired with a black suit, pants, and shoes along with a bowtie. While his wife Sunita Kapoor is looking pretty in a deep red balloon-sleeved attire which she has paired with baggy pants and silver-colored heels. Take a look at Sunita Kapoor's 36th-anniversary wish for husband, Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt audio clip remembering his proposal for Sunita Kapoor

Not only Sunita Kapoor, but Anil Kapoor had the most endearing manner to wish his wife on this special day. He took to his social media to share an audio clip that can be heard beyond the backdrop of a beautiful picture of the couple. The audio clip has Anil Kapoor's voice who can be seen remembering how he proposed to his wife for marriage.

The Malang actor can be heard saying how he signed an important film on May 17 which was a turning point in his career and then, asked his then-girlfriend, Sunita Kapoor for her hand in marriage on May 18. The actor stated that people celebrate their anniversaries but they are a couple who also remember their proposals. The Lamhe actor added how they never let themselves forget how fortunate they are to have so much to be grateful for. Check out Anil Kapoor's audio clip in the post.

