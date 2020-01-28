'Malang' To Feature New Rhyming Anti-drug Disclaimers, CBFC Makes Few Audio & Visual Cuts

Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang is all set to hit the screens on February 7, a week ahead of Valentine's Day. The Central Board of Film Certification has reportedly censored a few scenes in the film which have problematic themes of drug-use. In addition to a few cuts and replacements, the CBFC has asked the makers to include different rhyming tickers during sequences that have any indication of drugs in them.

Some of the disclaimers as shortlisted by the CBFC are:

Drugs kill pain, finally the brain;

Drugs are roads to death;

Nashe ki maar, barbaad kare aadmi aur parivaar;

Drugs cost you more than just money;

Addicts don’t get old, they die young; and,

Don’t be insane, drugs ruin the brain.

The examining committee of the CBFC has done this for the first time in Malang along with a similar anti-drug disclaimer at the beginning of the film. They have removed references to drugs wherever the words ‘joint’, ‘pot’ and ‘ecstasy’ had been spoken by the actors. The only visual cut of the film is with regard to a religious symbol which is shown twice in a building shot. Another disclaimer that will be shown in the beginning will state that the characters of the film are against atrocities and violence committed against women.

About Malang

The film has been awarded the 'A' certificate after the cuts were agreed upon by the makers and the censoring board. The trailer of the film featured high octane action sequences along with passionate intimate scenes with the backdrop of drug mafia in Goa. Malang, directed by Ek Villain fame Mohit Suri, features actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on February 7, 2020.

