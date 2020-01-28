Elli AvrRam Opens Up About Her Character In 'Malang', Says She 'wanted This Film Badly'

The film Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles has piqued the attention of the viewers with its trailers. By the looks of it, the film promises to be an edge-of-a-seat action thriller coupled with some intense performances. Bollywood actor Eli AvrRam will also be a part of the film and will essay the role of Jessie, an important character in the film. Even though her character plays a significant role in the film, her look was kept under wraps by the makers until now.

Ellie's look has her sporting dreadlocks and tattoos

Elli’s look from the film has finally been revealed and it has grabbed the attention of the viewers. With tattoos and dreadlocks covering her head and body, Elli can be seen in a never seen before avatar. Eli also revealed in an interview to an online portal on how she grabbed the part of Jessie. She revealed that she was overjoyed when Mohit Suri called her to audition for the part. She said that she wanted the film so badly that she nailed it in the first audition itself. Elli went on to say that Mohit was happy with her audition and that he wanted her to look different and stand out in the film.

Ellie described her character to be tricky

Talking more about her character, Elli said that it was a tricky character to essay. Elli also spoke about her unique look in the film. She revealed that the team had tried on different looks for the role but when she put on the wig with the deadlocks, it got a unanimous yes from the entire team. Elli also said that a character like thr one she will essay has never been attempted before in films.

Since her character also required to don tattoos, she requested Mohit to let her select the tattoos. She said this selection process further gave her more insight into the character. The film Malang is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Elli AvrRam Instagram

