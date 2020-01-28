Disha Patani Deserves An Applause For Juggling 'Radhe' Shoot And 'Malang' Promotions

Salman Khan had announced his upcoming project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai last year in November and also revealed the cast of the movie which includes Disha Patani as the leading lady. The movie will also star Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. Soon after its announcement, the shooting schedule of Radhe went on floors.

Disha often shared photos from the sets while getting ready for her shot. In between all this, Disha was also gearing up for promotions of her upcoming movie Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur. According to the reports, Radhe’s shooting has been going on in Goa where Disha and Salman are busy shooting.

However, amidst the Radhe's shoot, Disha Patani wanted to be there in Mumbai for her upcoming movie Malang promotions. For the same, she and Salman Khan took a flight back to Mumbai as Salman has to be in Mumbai for Bigg Boss 13 shooting schedule. As per the reports, Disha Patani is juggling between Radhe's shoot with Salman in Goa and Malang movie promotions with Aditya in Mumbai.

According to reports, Disha is gearing up for her promotions in Mumbai and has planned her schedule accordingly. She has planned her schedule according to Salman Khan's stay in Mumbai. She did not want her Radhe's shoot to suffer so she will be promoting her movie till Salman Khan shoots for his reality TV show. She will be promoting her film Malang in reality television shows like Indian Idol apart from her media interactions.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Radhe's shoot is taking place as planned and the extension of Bigg Boss 13 season has not affected its shooting schedule. The shoot of the movie is expected to be wrapped up by February 21, 2020, reportedly.

Recently, on Tuesday morning, Salman Khan took a flight back to Goa for his shoot of Radhe with Randeep Hooda. Just a day before even Randeep Hooda shared a picture of himself heading to Goa for the shoot.

According to the reports, Disha Patani, Salman Khan and other team members will be heading to Bangkok for shooting. The movie is directed by Prabhudheva which will also feature south star Bharath Niwas. The movie is slated to release on Eid 2020. While Disha Patani's Malang will hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

Check out the cast of the Radhe movie here:

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

