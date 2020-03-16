The Debate
Malavika Mohanan's First Look From Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Master' Unveiled, See Post

Bollywood News

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Malavika Mohanan's first look from Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Master' is released. Have a look at the post and what fans are saying.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malavika Mohanan

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is creating a buzz as it stars Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. Actor Malavika Mohanan will be reportedly playing the female lead in the film. On Sunday night, she took to her Twitter and shared her first look from Master. Read on. 

Malavika Mohanan's look from Master released

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master released a new poster of the film that features Malavika Mohanan and Vijay. While Malavika is seen carrying a stack of books in her hand, Vijay, who is standing beside her, looks charming with his earphones plugged in. In the caption, she says, 'Books full of ‘kutti stories’! @anirudhofficial dropping some of the grooviest tracks of the year soon! #Master #MasterAudioLaunch'. Take a look. 

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi visits 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' co-actor in hospital, offers monetary aid

Also Read | "So many comments and opinions about how 'a respectable girl should dress'": Here's how Malavika Mohanan hit back at the trolls

According to reports, Master's audio launch took place in Chennai on March 15 at a five-star hotel in the city. The movie has a star-studded cast of Vijay Sethupathi, who will reportedly play the role of an antagonist, Gouri Kishan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das among the others. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Fans react to Malavika Mohan and Vijay's first look

First Published:
