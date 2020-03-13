Vijay Sethupathi Visits 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' Co-actor In Hospital, Offers Monetary Aid

Popular actor Vijay Sethupathi recently visited Lokesh, one of his co-actors from 2015 gangster drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan at a private hospital. The pictures of Vijay Sethupathi interacting with Lokesh and his family were posted on Twitter. Reports also reveal that the Vikram Veedha actor has assured the family of Lokesh that he will take care of his medical expenses.

Check out Vijay Sethupathi's photo with Lokesh and family:

Vijay Sethupathi offers help to a co-star

Lokesh, who is a small-time actor and popular VJ suffered a stroke a few days back. The stroke led to Lokesh's left leg and arm paralysed. The actor who was reported to be admitted to a private hospital in Chennai saw a surprising visit from Vijay Sethupathi on March 12. The actor visited him and also assured monetary aid to his family, who reportedly was finding it hard to take care of the hospital expenses. Reports suggest that Lokesh is better now and will soon be discharged from the hospital.

Vijay Sehtupathi's philanthropic activities

Meanwhile, this not the first time the actor has extended his support for help. Reports have it that in 2017, Vijay Sethupathi had donated Rs. 50 lakh for the education of the marginalised. He reportedly also donated a sum of money to 774 Anganvadis in the Ariyalur district and 11 schools for the deaf in Tamil Nadu.

