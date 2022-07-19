Mallika Sherawat Says Jackie Chan Opened Doors For Her In H'wood; 'Bollywood Actors Lie..'

Actor Mallika Sherawat is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film RK/RKay, also starring Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles. The actor made a sensation in the Bollywood industry with the film Murder and now, on Tuesday, she remembered the days of her struggle and how she got entry into Hollywood, thereby crediting Jackie Chan and also claiming that Bollywood actors lie about their auditions.

During a chat with Mashable India, Mallika remembered the time when she auditioned for The Myth, a 2005 Hong Kong—Chinese martial arts fantasy-adventure film. The 45-year-old stated that she got the role via audition which she is really proud of because every B'town actor had auditioned for the film. She said,

"So all these female actors who claim that they never went for the audition are lying. I have seen their auditions. Jackie showed me their audition tapes. They loved me. They loved my fitness because I do a lot of yoga. I have a flexible body."

'Jackie Chan opened doors for me in Hollywood': Mallika Sherawat

While talking about her co-star Jackie Chan, Sherawat said that he is a 'great guy', 'very wonderful', and 'helpful', stating that the Rush Hour actor opened doors for her in Hollywood. The Murder fame actor asserted, "He really supported me. When I got Myth, I decided to do all the action for the film but that was the worst decision of my life."

Recently, Mallika even compared herself to Deepika Padukone for the latter's film Gehraiyaan. The Guru actor said, "Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me."

Making a comeback in the Hindi film industry, Sherawat, 45, is gearing up for the release of her next. The film is written and directed by Rajat Kapoor and it has already been screened and appreciated at the Shanghai International Film Festival, and Austin Film Festival and premiered in the US on 14 May. The Mallika Sherawat-starrer is scheduled to be released theatrically in India on 22 July 2022.

Image: Instagram/@mallikasherawat