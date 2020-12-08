Mallika Sherawat Voices Out 'support' For Farmers; Calls Them 'the Soul Of India'

Actor Mallika Sherawat posted on her official Twitter handle on December 7, 2020, extending support to the farmers' protest going on in the country. Through her post, she expressed that though she might 'not understand politics', she does 'understand that our farmers are the soul of India, our annadatas feeding 1.3 billion'. The actor added the hashtags ‘#annadatas,’ ‘#supportfarmers,’ ‘#standwithfarmers’ and ‘#AtmaNirbharBharat’ to add emphasis on validation of the farmers’ role in the Indian economy as well as the lives of the general public. It has gained the attention of the active participants opposing the Farmers Bill and has garnered support in the form of likes, comments and retweets.

Mallika Sherawat: 'I support our farmers'

I don’t understand politics but I do understand that our farmers are the soul of India, our #annadatas feeding 1.3 billion. I support our farmers #supportfarmers #standwithfarmars #AtmaNirbharBharat — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) December 7, 2020

Mallika Sherawat's Twitter post was acknowledged by a lot of followers from around the country, as well as those who are currently involved in the farmers' protest. The actor was praised for showing concern about the issue and appreciated for sharing her opinion on the farmers’ conditions. Amidst the ongoing protests, many other celebrities have also voiced their opinions on the farmers’ protest, including Sonu Sood and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Most of their posts are in the interest of the farmers, along with a plea to the government for taking care of the same, though most haven't weighed in on the specific issues pertaining to the farm laws.

Reactions to Mallika Sherawat's Twitter post

Mallika Sherawat’s intention of impartially supporting the farmers’ interests was exhibited in the tweet. The ongoing protest by Haryana and Punjab’s farmers against the three farm acts passed by the government is gaining momentum with celebrities like Mallika Sherawat coming out in their support. The actor got encouraging comments like “you are an inspiration,” “thank you for joining the Annadata Andolan,” “Jai Kisan,” and “we will win”.

Why are our #Annadatas our farmers on the streets ? How has globalisation & corporate #freetrade created the agrarian crisis & trapped farmers in debt & suicides ? #StolenHarvest a film based on my book on the roots of the multiple crises of food& farming https://t.co/bJ2Psndq9T — Dr. Vandana Shiva (@drvandanashiva) November 28, 2020

Mallika Sherawat had previously retweeted the status shared by Dr Vandana Shiva on the farmers’ protest on November 28, 2020. The tweet was about how globalisation and corporatisation were bringing the farmers down to the roads in protest for survival. The actor appreciated Dr Vandana Shiva’s step and consequently ended up voicing out her own opinions as well.

