Mallika Sherawat Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Hisss'; Calls It Her 'proud Project'

Recently, Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat took to her social media & shared a post to celebrate a decade of her 'proud project' Hisss, which released in 2010.

Mallika Sherawat

On December 5, Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat took to her social media handle and celebrated ten years of her film Hisss. While sharing a couple of photos, which included the official poster and photos from the promotional events, Mallika wrote a brief caption. Her caption read, "10 years to HISSS! Can't believe it's a decade now to this project I am so proud of", along with a snake and red-heart emoticon. She also used numerous hashtags, such as "#decadelonglove" and "#passionproject", among many others. Scroll down to take a look at Mallika Sherawat's latest Instagram post. 

The slideshow of the actor received an overwhelming response from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. A section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons while a few congratulated her. On the other side, a few of her fans praised the film and proclaimed that it is their "favourite movie". Meanwhile, a fan asked if the makers of the film are planning to come up with its sequel.

Coming to the Hisss cast, along with Sherawat, the Jennifer Chambers Lynch directorial also featured late actor Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role. Coming to Hisss' plot, it revolves around a shape-shifting snake who has Nagmani, immortal blood. On the other hand, a man, who suffers from the last stage of brain cancer, decides to get it by hook or by crook. Later, the film unfolds how the shape-shifting snake comes out from his trap. The adventure-horror released on October 22, 2010.

Mallika Sherawat's movies

Interestingly, the 44-year-old actor had celebrated her numerous milestones this year. This year in September, she shared a couple of BTS pictures of her 2006 release Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The post came ten-days after the film clocked 14. Writing a caption for her post, Mallika asserted, "One of my favorite films - Pyaar ke Side/Effects". Later, she extended gratitude towards the director, Saket Chaudhary, as the caption read, "Thank you #saketchaudhary & Pritish Nandy films for believing in me & giving me one of the best films". 

