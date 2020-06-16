'When I Told Him Mamu Is No More...': Sushant Singh’s Sister Reveals What Her Son Said

Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday wrote that she revealed to her son that 'Mamu is no more'. On her facebook handle, Shweta also urged everyone to not do something that can 'hurt his soul'.

"When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said ‘But he is alive in your heart’ 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be.... Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong!," Kirti wrote.

On Sunday, Shweta informed of her travel plans in her recent Facebook post. She also revealed that she is worried about the 7-day quarantine period upon her arrival. She is actively seeking ways to get the quarantine period waved off because she needs to reach her family soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression for a while. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. His last rites will take place in Mumbai on Monday.

An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

As per the reports shared by the police, Sushant Singh Rajput was battling with depression. A police official claimed that the probe in his house showed how that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added. Mumbai Police, as well as the crime branch officials, visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. Rajput had been living with two cooks and house help.

