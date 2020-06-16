'Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated,' Says Parag Tyagi On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

The passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void in the hearts of his fans and colleagues. Among the many actors who are mourning the loss of Sushant, is Parag Tyagi, who worked in Pavitra Rishta with the late actor. Parag, in a statement to a portal revealed that he is unable to come to terms with the fact that he is no more.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Parag revealed that the entire team of Pavitra Rishta including Ankita Lokhande, Swati Anand and Usha Nadkarni are shaken with the news.

The actor revealed that the Pavitra Rishta team was crying profusely. He said it took them a lot of time to make them feel a little better. They're all shaken, but they're in touch and are looking after each other. He also said that he is very glad that the questions on the way the industry culture works is happening, he also hopes that there is some result to it too. Parag Tyagi further revealed that he and Shefali has made a pact that they will always receive the call of friends no matter whatever time it is.

Talking about Ankita Lokhande, Parag Tyagi said that she is also devastated like every one of them. Ankita is holding up and has her mother and brother with her and they are helping her cope up with the loss. Parag also said that the duo grew up together in life and he cannot imagine what she must be going through. He also said that she went along with her mother and brother to visit his family today.

Also read | Convinced Sushant His Smile Would Win A Million Hearts: Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta Story

Also read | Rare And Unseen Pictures Of Sushant Singh Rajput From His Childhood Days

About Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cremation was held at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, Mumbai. The actor’s family and a few of his close friends went on to pay their last rites. In attendance were Krystle D’Souza, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and many more. He was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Chhichhore, where he went on to receive praise for his acting skills. Sushant’s next film was Dil Bechara, which was expected to hit the silver screens in May 2020 release, however, it was delayed due to the ongoing situation.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Lost 7 Films In 6 Months, Alleges Sanjay Nirupam

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: When Late Actor Spoke About Nepotism In The Industry, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.