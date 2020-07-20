Man rescued by Sonu Sood names shop after him in Odisha; actor has heartwarming reaction

The COVID-19 pandemic brought various challenges, but also led to the emergence of numerous heroes who made headlines for their help. One of them has been Sonu Sood, who helped migrant labourers and others stranded, reach their homes in other cities. The actor, known for his negative roles on screen, was termed as a ‘real life hero’, and not just netizens, even film stars, sportspersons and politicians lauded his endeavour.

Sonu is often seen responding to various tributes for him, right from kids sharing videos, fans creating graphics calling him a ‘superhero’ and even the elderly hailing his efforts. Now, a person who was among the many rescued by him, had a great way to acknowledge the Dabangg’s star’s help. The man, who could head back to his home in Odisha after being stranded in Kochi, named his shop ‘Sonu Sood welding work shop’, along with pictures of Sonu and himself on the board.

Sonu responded to the gesture in a heartwarming manner, stating that he had endorsed many brands in his career, but this ‘endorsement’ was ‘special’ and that the ‘biggest brand’ he endorsed, was close to his heart. The 46-year-old added that he was keen to try welding at the shop, whenever he visits Odisha the next time.

He also wished the man becomes the ‘richest entrepreneur’.

Here’s the post

The biggest brand that I will ever endorse ❤️ May you become the richest entrepreneur my brother 🤞 https://t.co/7W8VuZBA5k — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 19, 2020

Sonu had begun his mission of sending migrants home in March, by arranging buses from Mumbai to states like Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, before expanding it to more cities. And then when flight services resumed partially, Sonu’s gesture of sending over 100 persons stuck in Kerala to Bhubaneswar, became a huge talking point.

लॉकडाउन के दौरान कोच्चि में फँसी हुई इन १४७ महिला और २० पुरूष प्रवासियों को @SonuSood के बदौलत एयरएशिया की “उम्मीद की उड़ान” पर भुवनेश्वर तक २ घंटे १५ मिनट का यह हमारे लिए बेहद अहम और भावात्मक सफ़र रहा। हम ऐसे सपनों को साकार करने के लिए गर्व और विनम्रता से इंतज़ार करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/6L4zjID7SA — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) May 30, 2020

The Simmba star continued his mission, and arranged many more flights, buses and even trains later on. Though many restrictions have been eased in the unlock phase, Sonu still responds to the various messages of help he receives on Twitter and assures them help. And his mission to help has not been restricted to just travel, as was evident when he donated 25,000 face shields for Maharashtra police.

