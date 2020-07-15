Sonu Sood To Pen A Book On How His Rescue Mission Changed His Outlook On Life

During the recent COVID-19 crisis, several migrants were left stranded in different parts of the country. In such a time, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came to the rescue and also helped migrants go back to their homes. In a recent development, Sonu Sood is recording his experiences and is turning the same into a book. Read on:

Sonu Sood to write a book

In a recent development, Sonu Sood will be releasing a book based on his 'extraordinary experiences'. Furthermore, Penguin Random House India will be publishing the book which is largely inspired by his rescue missions amid the coronavirus outbreak. The yet-untitled book is currently in the making and is expected to hit the shelves later this year.

Sonu Sood has established himself as one of the most popular actors in Bollywood today. His book will be written in the first-person view. The book will serve as a revelation of his emotional and challenging journey that he undertook in the past few months while rescuing the migrants. Sonu Sood will be narrating the stories and interactions he had in the past few months. Additionally, the actor will also be talking about how the experience changed his outlook and purpose in life.

While talking about his book, Sonu Sood added in a statement, “The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for sixteen to eighteen hours a day and sharing the pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I’ll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones”.

Talking further on the same, Sonu Sood added, “I believe I came to this city for this—and this was my purpose. I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heartbeats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book, and I’m very delighted that Penguin Random House is publishing it. I want you to be a part of this journey so that we can share these special stories and make them immortal. I’m excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can’t wait to connect with you through my book."

Speaking about about Sonu Sood’s book, Milee Ashwarya, the Editorial Director of Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India said, “While most of us in our lifetimes wish to work to help others in need, only a few actually make it our life’s mission. Sonu Sood is one such person. For the past two months, he has been spending most of his time and resources in helping the migrants find their way back home. He is there with them, standing shoulder to shoulder, sharing their pain and giving them hope. The book will bring together the story of this amazing journey—of people who were suddenly left without security and livelihood; of hope and the feeling of oneness that binds us all together. I am grateful that Sonu is sharing these stories in a book, and I am proud to publish it”.

