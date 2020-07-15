'Pack Your Bags': Sonu Sood Comes To The Rescue Of Bengal Trio Stuck In Pune

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping stranded people return home over the past four months, on Tuesday responded to a fervent plea from three persons of Bengal, after one of them tagged him on Twitter and said they were stuck in Pune.

The 46-year-old actor assured Anupam Chakraborty, a resident of Howrah, he will make arrangements to send all three of them to Bengal. "Pack your bags brother. Kolkata is calling," he said in reply to Chakraborty's SOS tweet.

The 36-year-old from Jhikira village in Howrah, who said that he and two others have been stuck in Pune since March, also attached a document with his tweet, giving details such as Aadhaar number, age and other relevant details.

Sood, best known for playing antagonists in films, has become a hero off-screen for his successful efforts to send home thousands of stranded migrants amid the lockdown. Another student who reached out to Sood for help during the day also received a prompt reply.

"All the students who are left out and couldn't book, kindly make a list according to the destination you wanna go. I will plan for them accordingly," Sood said on the microblogging site.

On Monday, the actor had said that he would provide financial assistance to over 400 families of deceased and injured migrant workers.

Sonu Sood 'does not care' about allegations of helping migrants for political gains

Sonu Sood To Pen A Book On How His Rescue Mission Changed His Outlook On Life

Sonu Sood will be releasing a book based on his 'extraordinary experiences'. Furthermore, Penguin Random House India will be publishing the book which is largely inspired by his rescue missions amid the coronavirus outbreak. The yet-untitled book is currently in the making and is expected to hit the shelves later this year.

While talking about his book, Sonu Sood added in a statement, “The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for sixteen to eighteen hours a day and sharing the pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I’ll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones”.

Sonu Sood opens up about his favourite character from Hrishitaa Bhatt starrer 'Lalbazaar'

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.