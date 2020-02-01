Man Vs Wild: 'Family Man With A Will Of Steel', Says Bear Grylls About Akshay Kumar

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar became the third Indian to shoot with British adventurer Bear Grylls for his show Man Vs Wild. The actor was spotted at Bandipur Forest in Karnataka. And on Saturday, Bear Grylls took to his Twitter handle to share that Kumar is a great guy.

Grylls also wrote that Akshay is a 'family man with a kind heart and a will of steel'. According to the sources, Kumar makes for an 'ideal guest' as he is 'energetic and quite fit'. The latest reports suggest that Bear might also shoot with Deepika Padukone and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (no confirmations yet).

After Akshay and Rajinikanth, Virat and Deepika to feature on Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild'?

What a great guy - family man, with a kind heart and a will of steel! https://t.co/B11aSApCmw — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 31, 2020

The forest officials permitted the filming schedule as the focus on Bandipur Forest Reserve will help showcase the flora and fauna to a global audience. Conservationists and wildlife activists have refuted their claims by highlighting that televised shows such as these don't focus on the serious wildlife issues.

Akshay Kumar greeted by fans as he starts shooting for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild'

In the recent past, Akshay Kumar was spotted at Mysuru airport on January 29, 2020. According to media reports, the actor's crew reportedly spent most of January 29, 2020 scouting for a location to shoot inside Bandipur Forest Reserve. One of the previous Indian celebrities to star in the show was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shot for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand earlier last year.

