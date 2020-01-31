After Akshay And Rajinikanth, Virat And Deepika To Feature On Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild'?

After Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a lot of other well-known faces from India are making their appearance on Man vs Wild. Recently, South superstar Rajinikanth made an appearance on the show followed by Akshay Kumar. And now, if rumours are to be believed, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli are going to be the next guests on the Bear Grylls’ show.

Who's the next guest on Man vs Wild?

According to the rumours doing rounds, ace Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone might be the new Indian guest on Bear Gryll’s Man vs Wild. Not only that Virat Kohli is also touted to make an appearance. Bear Grylls is famous for climbing mountains, swimming in rivers, basically surviving the wild. His show has gone on to become a popular one all throughout the globe. His episode with the ex-American President Barack Obama was one of the most popular episodes of Man vs Wild.

For Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s Man vs Wild episode, Bear Grylls had gone to the Bandipur forest. They reportedly spent six hours deep inside the forest to shoot for the episode. Akshay Kumar later joined Grylls in the Rampur Elephant Camp in Mullehole and shot for three hours with the adventurer. They have reportedly walked in a stream inside the forest, sat near bushes and under trees to experiment what nature has to offer.

Akshay Kumar reportedly got a brief from Bear Grylls and his assistant for the shooting of his Man vs Wild episode. He then went on to complete the shooting. However, despite five locations being confirmed for the shoot of Man vs Wild with Akshay Kumar, only two were visited. The episode apparently ends ith Akshay walking out of the knee-deep stream. Grylls hugged him for the experience before leaving the Bandipur forest.

Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls were, however, accompanied by a number of forest officials while shooting for Man vs Wild. Bouncers were also appointed to make sure that none of the episodes was recorded by anyone on their phones. At the end of the shot, Akshay and Bear thanked everyone for their cooperation and said they were going back with happy memories.

