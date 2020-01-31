Akshay Kumar Greeted By Fans As He Starts Shooting For Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild'

Superstar Rajinikanth recently made headlines for his recent collaboration with Bear Grylls as they filmed an episode of Man vs Wild inside Bandipur Reserve. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar stands next in line to feature in the famous wildlife survival series with Bear Grylls. He was also spotted leaving Mysuru airport in the recent past.

Akshay Kumar greeted by fans in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Recently, there were pictures of Akshay Kumar from the Bandipur Reserve when he made an entry to shoot for the episode. The actor greeted many fans and even stopped for clicking pictures with them. The actor was spotted wearing a dark green colour t-shirt paired with tan coloured utility pants.

In these pictures, he is surrounded by several cops and local people. According to media reports, he is currently shooting at Bandipur Tiger Reserve with Bear Grylls.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar all set to rule 2021 with these three Bollywood biggies

The forest officials have permitted the filming schedule till January 30, have justified that the focus on Bandipur Forest Reserve will help showcase the flora and fauna to a global audience. Conservationists and wildlife activists have refuted their claims by highlighting that televised shows such as these don't focus on the serious wildlife issues.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar's movies that are rated more than 7 on IMDb

In the recent past, Akshay Kumar was spotted at Mysuru airport on January 29, 2020. According to media reports, the actor's crew reportedly spent most of January 29, 2020 scouting for a location to shoot inside Bandipur Forest Reserve. One of the previous Indian celebrities to star in the show was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shot for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand earlier last year.

Also Read| Manushi Chhillar shoots for a song in her debut film 'Prithviraj' opposite Akshay Kumar

Also Read| Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush's film 'Atrangi Re' to clash with THIS film in 2021

Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.