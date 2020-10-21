Maniesh Paul 'deeply Regrets' Not Being Able To Touch Amitabh Bachchan's Feet

Host and actor Maniesh Paul recently met megastar Amitabh Bachchan but the actor regrets not being able to touch Big B's feet or hug him, due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, Maniesh was overwhelmed to meet his idol after almost seven months of the lockdown.

Recently, as Maniesh Paul was shooting for his show in the city, he got to know Amitabhji was shooting for KBC in the vicinity, he took the opportunity to meet Amitabh Bachchan in the break as he visited him on the sets. Maniesh Paul shared, "It is always a delightful pleasure to meet Amit sir, to be able to bask in the mesmerizing aura of the legend. He has been my inspiration growing up and he continues to inspire me even today, so whenever I get an opportunity to meet him, I make sure to grab it with open arms."

"In the lockdown, I haven't had the chance to meet him and hence when I got to know he was shooting for KBC just nearby where I was shooting for my show, I took the opportunity and visited him in the break. Given the entire pandemic situation, we are strictly following safety protocols, especially considering Amit sir's health conditions, hence I couldn't hug him or even touch his feet and I deeply regret it. However, it is always an overwhelming experience to even just interact with him," Paul further said.

Coming to the professional front, the veteran actor is currently busy shooting the 12th season of his game reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the other hand, he has numerous film projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund and a pan-India project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will soon start shooting for Apple TV's series, Shantaram, in which he will play the character of a don.

