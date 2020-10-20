Amitabh Bachchan asks 'Has Earth been diluted' amid COVID-19 after the 'drench of rain'

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill in a way never seen before. As coronavirus continues to take lives and infect people without any vaccine in sight, facemasks and sanitisers have become important protective tools. One who battled the illness and won over it, Amitabh Bachchan had a quirky take on the pandemic asking if much-in-demand and heavily used sanitisers had replaced rain in drenching the surface of the earth.

Amitabh Bachan’s quirky take on COVID-19 & sanitisers

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to ask if the Earth had got 'diluted' by the drench of sanitisers and that drench of rain was passe.

His die-hard fans had a hearty laugh over it

Here’s the tweet

T 3695 -

After the drench of rain , has the Earth been diluted by the drench of the sanitiser !!

Just asking — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his interesting take on anything under the sun. Apart from his tongue-in-cheek humour in conversations with fans on his films and other moments, he is also known for sharing fun-filled and even inspirational posts. Recently, a ‘child is the father of man’ video had similarly left netizens laughing.

Big B on personal & professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh was discharged from the hospital in August after over two weeks of treatment for COVID-19, which also infected son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The 78-year-old has also resumed work, as he was currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B featured in Gulabo Sitabo earlier this year. He portrayed the role of a cranky landlord in his first pairing with Ayushmann Khurrana, and third with his Piku and PINK collaborator Shoojit Sircar. The Shahenshah’s performance was lauded in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan has three other films in the kitty, Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra. Recently, he was announced as a lead on the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone film.

