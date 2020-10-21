Amitabh Bachchan Lauds 'untrained Talent' Of Little Girl Dancing On '2 Gaj Ka Ghunghat'

On October 20, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a video, featuring a little girl. Interestingly, the little girl in the video is seen performing a dance on a Haryanvi song, 2 Gaj Ka Ghunghat. Adding a caption to his tweet, Amitabh called it an 'untrained talent'. Bachchan also praised the little girl for continuing dancing after her footwear accidentally fell out. AB also added a few emoticons in his tweet, such as rose and clapping hand emoticons. Scroll down to watch the video.

Big B praises untrained talent

T 3696 - Untrained talent .. simply astounding ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ !! Jutti nikal gai but the show must go on .. !! ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/kluDypLpDe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 20, 2020

Within a few hours, the 77-year-old actor's tweet managed to garner more than 170k views on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. Meanwhile, the singer of the song, Rajmani took to the comments section and expressed her gratitude towards Amitabh, for sharing the video, and the little girl, for dancing to her song. On the other hand, the video bagged a mixed response from Twitterati in the comments box. Many complimented the little girl's dancing skills while a few were criticising it saying, "This is sad. People just ask small kids to do all this for the sake of content".

First of all thankyou you little angel you danced so well on my song. And secondly but most importantly thankyou Sir Amitabh Bachchan for sharing my song that i sung. It's a dream come true moment for an artist to see their work getting recognised by THE LEGEND HIMSELFðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Rajmani The Singer (@rajmanisinger) October 20, 2020

A peek into Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter

Coming to the media feed of the actor, Amitabh Bachchan's tweets often manage to grab the attention of his followers and other internet users. From sharing quotes of his late father to giving glimpses of his busy schedule, the Amar Akhbar Anthony actor keeps his fan updated with his whereabouts. On the other hand, this is not the first time when Big B has shared a video featuring talented kids. Recently, he shared a video of a small kid practising classical music.

T 3694 - Child is the Father of Man ! pic.twitter.com/iO8G9URmUz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2020

Coming to the professional front, the veteran actor is currently busy shooting the 12th season of his popular game reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the other hand, he has numerous film projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund and a pan-India project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will soon start shooting for Apple TV's series, Shantaram, in which he will play the character of a don.

