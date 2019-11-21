'Manikarnika' Actor Kangana Ranaut To Don Producer's Hat

Kangana Ranaut is known for her acting prowess and the the controversies that she lands herself into. She was last seen in a dark comedy Judgementall Hai Kya with Rajkumar Rao.The actor is currently shooting for her Tamil film Thalaivi and is also keen on learning the Tamil language for the film.

Kangana Ranaut to open a production house?

Her next film, Thalaivi is a biopic based on the life of late politician and ex-chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut has been in the movie business for almost a decade now, her first directorial debut Manikarnika: the queen to Jhansi received rave reviews from the audience and critics. She essayed the role of the Queen of Jhansi Rani Laxmibai in the film. Now, it looks like Kangana Ranaut will soon don the hat of a producer.

In the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai, the Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel put up a post in her Twitter account, hinting at a production house named 'Manikarnika films'.

(contd)...Kangana named her production house after Rani of Jhansi, it’s called Manikarnika films, she will be making films on topics people fear to discuss, an announcement is coming soon 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 19, 2019

Rangoli further added that Kangana will make the announcemnet soon. Kangana Ranaut will be making films on topics people fear to talk about, Rangoli added. When Kangana Ranaut was asked about the same she said that she is planning to open a production house by January 2020. She also added that she will be looking forward to producing good scripts but would not be acting in the films that she produces. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga with Richa Chadha. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad and Anurag Basu’s Imli.

