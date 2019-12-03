Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut's Epic Historical Drama To Release In Japan

The Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was positively received by the audience due to the impressive performance of the actress along with the depiction of the bravery of the courageous Rani Laxmibai. The film also marked Kangana's first stint as a director. It seems that the film has added another feather to its cap. The film will soon be releasing in Japan on January 3, 2020. Along with Kangana, the film was also helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. The film revolved around the inspirational tale of Rani Laxmibai who fought bravely against the Britishers and refused to surrender her homeland Jhansi to them.

Also Read: 3 Kangana Ranaut Bags That Her Fans & Audience Loved The Most, See Pictures

The film is expected to strike a chord with the global audience with its release in Japan

She is also touted to the first woman to wage a war against the Britishers for independence. Vibha Chopra of the Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment announced the release of the film in Japan. She revealed to a publication that the film is an epic tale which rightfully showcases the valour, sacrifices and strength of Rani Laxmibai. She further added that now the film will strike a chord with the global audience with its release in Japan. She also revealed the film to be Zee Studio International's second outing in the territory after the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

The film was embroiled in some controversies before its release

Vibha also said that by taking the film far and wide to unconventional territories, the main aim is to showcase the viewers, the rich culture of India along with the story of a true hero who courageously fought for her nation. Reportedly, before its release, the film was also embroiled in a controversy as some political factions claimed that the film will have some depiction of a relationship between Rani Laxmibai and a British officer. Some viewers reportedly also protested the depiction of the queen dancing to a song in the movie. They cited the reason that a member of a royal family would never engage in activities like dancing and singing, labelling the sequence as 'against tradition.' The film had reportedly managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark within four weeks of its release. It also starred Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongpa, Ankita Lokhande and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Vs Deepika Padukone, Who Rocked The Ethnic Airport Look?

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: Suppression Of Emotions Can Make Kids Volatile

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.